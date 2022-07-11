zendaya-and-tom-holland-are-about-to-take-a-step:-this-6-million-dollar-apartment-in-the-heart-of-new-york-that-they-intend-to-buy!

Like many actors, Zendaya and Tom Holland found love in their workplace! Indeed, the two stars of the “Spider-man” saga have been in a relationship for at least a year… And for good reason, it was in the summer 2021 that the magazine “Page Six posted snaps of the two lovebirds exchanging a kiss on the streets of Los Angeles for the first time.

Very discreet on the Web as on the red carpets where their appearances must be counted on the fingers of one hand, this does not mean that the couple is not advancing in the shadow… Proof? Tom Holland and Zendaya are preparing to take an important step in their life as a couple: that of living together, and above all of buying a property together.

The proof, July 8 , in New York, the lovers were photographed together as they visited a luxury apartment in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Sold 5,35 million dollars, this apartment is a triplex consisting of five bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, an office, an open kitchen and a dining room overlooking a garden… An extremely rare property in the Big Apple since the apartments in this city are generally devoid of an exterior… If the couple

Lisa Ziane