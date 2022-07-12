“your-name-is…”:-dad-for-the-second-time,-amir-presents-his-second-child-and-reveals-his-first-name…-quite-unexpected!

A few days ago, Amir shared incredible news. Indeed, three years after the birth of his son Mikhael, the singer became the father for the second time, of another little boy. On his Instagram account, he revealed this message: “He was born in 13: 45, a magnificent little prince. Mum was majestic in her courage. She and baby are fine, and my heart is background. Thank you life “, wrote the ex-talent of the show The Voice on TF1 . It will have been necessary to wait a week, before having a photo of the toddler.

Monday July, the star posed, holding her child in her arms. “You call Gold… This little word which means ‘Light’ in the language of my ancestors. I don’t know if it’s your beautiful face or if you were simply chosen for a role, but this name suits you very well my son”, wrote the young dad of 38 years.

In the comments, his fans reacted en masse, welcoming Or.

“So that’s me melting. .. I wish you a lot of happiness”, “Beautiful, May God protect you”, “A lot of health from joy and love”, “This photo fills with tenderness”, “Congratulations to you both”, “Congratulations to the parents and also also to Mikhael the big brother Welcome to the gold baby world”, “Congratulations to the parents and also also to Mikhael the big brother Welcome to the world baby Gold”, “ Wonderful full of happiness to your beautiful family”, “Congratulations to both of you & to the big brother”, “here we have dust in the eye”, “What a magnificent shot”, “A lot of beautiful things for this beautiful family which is growing and welcome to Or”, “ Lots of happiness to the whole family The photo is magnificent”, “ Superb photo !!! Welcome to him! full of happiness to all 4″, “Welcome to Or and much happiness to the whole family” , could we read.

