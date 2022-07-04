“What sold”: Jamel Debbouze badly tackled after his passage in “Sept à Huit” and his statement on France today …

Jamel Debbouze has often spoken about France and racism. During an interview granted to Ouest-France in 2013 on the occasion of the film La Marche, the husband of Mélissa Theuriau then affirmed: “There is racism in France, it is a real evidence but France is not racist. In semantics, there is still progress to be made, that’s for sure, but it’s because of the crisis, it’s not because of people. When we is experiencing a crisis as we are currently experiencing, unemployment causing it, we find all sorts of pretexts and often the pretext is the neighbor (…) it’s the foreigner, it’s the difference, we go to ease”.

During his portrait broadcast in Seven to Eight, Jamel Debbouze had the opportunity to discuss the criticisms around the first names of his children but also on the second round of the presidential elections.

As in 2013, Jamel Debbouze proclaimed it loud and clear: France is not not racist according to him. “I have the impression that we are progressing. It’s very, very slow, very subtle, but we are progressing. Afterwards, I have the impression that we are trading in everything who does not advance and everything that does not progress. And opposing us sells. The last presidential elections we had the impression that one in two French people was racist because they voted for Le Pen. But I am sure that France is not racist. It was more of a poverty vote, a complaint against Macron. I don’t want to believe that France is racist. It’s impossible for me to think that. I did 25 times around France and I have played everywhere, I know my country” he said.

Only here, the comedian’s remarks unfortunately earned him rather unfair criticism when his words were meant to be positive. Thus, we could read on Twitter messages such as: “Jamel Debbouze speaks about the presidential election of 2022 and says that if more and more French people vote for the far right, it’s because they’re fed up with the poor distribution of wealth and it’s not a problem of racism or discrimination… good”, “Jamel Debbouze “I’m convinced that France is not racist “MDRRR what sold” or “He really pities Jamel Debbouze”.

GZ

See also: Thomas Sotto reframes Jamel Debbouze