“We were afraid of getting intoxicated and never waking up”: Jérémy Frero forced to leave his home urgently because of the fires in Gironde

After the distress of Mathieu Valbuena who saw the campsite which he has co-owned for almost 10 years ravaged by fires , or the sadness of Franck Dubosc and Pascal Obispo, it’s Jérémy Frero’s turn to express himself. It is in the columns of Parisien that the singer sounded the alarm.

“Pilat will never look like what it was before”, lamented the artist revealed by the show The Voice. The young man is a child of the region and his family has been established there for several generations. And it is powerless that he attends this disaster. “ And since then it’s been burning, it’s been burning, and we still see these clouds of smoke in front of us “. In his eyes, this heartbreaking spectacle is only the consequence of global warming. “We take it in the face” , he let go. “And it will come back all the time, these enormous heats are more than problematic”.

Moreover, this alarming situation prompted him to take an important decision. On the night of Monday 10 July to Tuesday 19 July, the singer and his family had to leave urgently their house located in La Teste-de-Buch. “Yesterday, from the path leading to my house, I saw the flames of the forest, it was getting bigger and last night, we had to evacuate, there was too much smoke, it was untenable” , he said, upset. “It was coming into the house, impossible to fall asleep, we were afraid of getting intoxicated and never waking up.”

These are nearly 20 000 hectares that have been devastated and 2 000 firefighters who were mobilized to fight these two major fires. The President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron will travel this Wednesday 20 July in Gironde. The head of state is expected to announce measures to fight forest fires.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier