“we-don't-really-go-out-together”:-delphine-wespiser-(tpmp)-cash-on-her-relationship-with-roger,-her-secrets-about-their-history-and-her-beginnings

26 years apart, that can make people talk. And Delphine Wespiser is probably not going to say the opposite. Indeed, the ex-Miss France and columnist of TPMP has been flowing happy players into Roger’s arms for a few years now. However, initially, no one really believed this story. Whether it’s her friends, her family, or herself. During her appearance in the podcast Femmes de télé , she returned to the beginnings of their story and their first flirtations, but also did not hesitate to be honest in her words and what she thought of her companion the first months of their relationship.

“It was complicated to assume”, she admits straight away before adding: “We don’t choose when two soul mates meet, we don’t choose the age. So, yes it may seem weird on the paper. Even there when we say 26 years apart, I tell myself it’s abused but you see us together, there is no problem”. The TPMP columnist assures that if you “have lunch with us, we don’t see that anymore. I find it so interesting when souls connect , it goes beyond everything”. However, she would never have imagined that this story could see the light of day. Especially when she remembers the reaction of her friends and family when she confessed her feelings for the “boss of the box”.

Difficult to assume

“The friends didn’t really take it well, they knew him because he is the boss of a nightclub. Basically, we all went out there“, reveals the one who posted a strange message about her couple a few days ago, without forgetting to specify that he was very difficult to hide his story: “They could see that at the end of the day I was going to drink more and more coffees with him. People asked me “what are you doing with him all the time? (she laughs)”.

If she found comfort in Roger’s arms, and was filled with love even at their beginnings, Delphine Wespiser however, took a long time to come to terms with him. “For a very long time when we started dating, I absolutely did not want it to be official”, she admits before revealing an astonishing anecdote: “Even with him, I said to him” we don’t really go out together “. I never gave him my hand. It took me a year to shake hands with him in public“. For the “boss of the box”, the situation must have been very complicated to live with. Especially since the columnist of TPMP would shake his hand in public “and when someone passed I would let go of his hand. It’s hurtful to the person. We say to ourselves ‘if we love each other, have the courage to make it official'”.

