war-in-ukraine:-vladimir-putin-claims-“not-to-have-started-serious-things”-and-threatens-westerners-for-good!

Klimchuk Alexander/ Tass/ABACA

Some thought he was weakened or no longer had the strength to fight? He has just proved the opposite and made a threat that says a lot about his determination to have control over Ukraine and perhaps more. Indeed, Vladimir Putin spoke this Thursday, July 7 during a meeting with the leaders of the groups of the lower house of Parliament, broadcast on television. The opportunity for him to take stock of the situation in his country, but also to threaten the allies of Ukraine.

A situation that does not help relations between France and Russia. Especially since a program, broadcast in our country, has knocked Moscow out of its hinges for a few days. Indeed, A President, Europe and War broadcast on France 2 on 30 last June, does not seem at all appreciated by Vladimir Putin and the Russian leaders. Especially since it was possible to hear, in the report in question, nine minutes of conversation between the Russian Head of State and Emmanuel Macron, particularly on the subject of the situation in Ukraine when the war had not started again…

This is just the beginning…

And the conflict should not stop anytime soon according to Vladimir Putin’s declarations this Thursday, July 7th. The Russian President, whose loved one was recently found in a pool of blood, was very threatening when he spoke and took the opportunity to warn Westerners. “Everyone should know that we haven’t started serious things yet”, he let go in a cold tone before however tempering his remarks: “At the same time, we do not refuse peace negotiations” .

After having been reassuringly, Vladimir Putin warned all the same that “those who refuse them must know that the longer (they refuse), the more difficult it will be for them to negotiate with us”. He then warned Westerners with a threat just as chilling as the one uttered a few seconds earlier: “Today, we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. What can I say? Let them try!”. With these words, the Russian Head of State was obviously pointing the finger at the Americans and Europeans. As a reminder, the two continents have recently accelerated the delivery of arms to the forces of kyiv.

See also: Urgent – Vladimir Poutine: a body found in a pool of blood!

RF