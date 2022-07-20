vitaa-mocked-for-his-physical-appearance:-this-unexpected-tackle-from-jeff-panacloc…

Since 2011, is held in Morocco every year, the “Marrakech of laughter”. This international comedy festival was created by Jamel Debouzze and is broadcast on M6. This year, it is this Tuesday 19 July 2022 that the tenth edition was broadcast on the channel, to the delight of fans of the show.

For this anniversary season, several famous comedians had once again answered the call. Among them: Kev Adams, Ahmed Sylla, Jeff Panacloc, Nawell Madani, Paul Mirabel, Camille Lellouche. After a start to the show that did not thrill viewers, Nawell Madani ignited the stage and made Internet users happy. Enough to make you forget the absence of big heads who have made the show happy before, namely Florence Foresti, Gad Elmaleh or even Franck Dubosc.

“They are not there, because they are on stage or filming. But we have some incredible surprises in store for you. For the first time, we have a group made up of musicians from all over the world and the Moroccan Philharmonic Orchestra. It’s a real plus, which sometimes gives the show the look of a music hall. And, on the stage, in addition to the artists, Kylian Mbappé responded favorably at our invitation! Huge, no?” he also declared in the columns of Télé 7 Jours.

Vitaa mocked during the show

Just before, Jeff Panacloc went on stage and openly mocked several public figures. If Jean-Luc Lahaye took for his rank with regard to the heavy sordid accusations against him, Véronique Sanson was also mocked on the subject of his penchant for alcohol. Finally, Vitaa was also taunted about her looks. “The only one who knows Vitaa is his surgeon” launched the comedian thus provoking the hilarity of the public.

Alienor de la Fontaine