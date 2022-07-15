vanessa-paradis-talks-about-her-“lack-of-talent”,-a-very-dark-chapter-in-her-life

Being highlighted at a young age is not always easy. Many artists can attest to this, but the best example is undoubtedly Vanessa Paradis. Indeed, Johnny Depp’s ex, with whom she had Jack and Lily-Rose, made herself known to the public when she only had 14 year. An age that can make many dream but perhaps not the artist when she thinks back to what she experienced at that time.

Joe le Taxi is a hit but his interpreter does not seem to please everyone as she remembers in the report Haut les Filles broadcast this Thursday July at 45h45 on Arte. “The beginnings were very violent. I was years old and at 14 years, it’s not going well for anyone. We wonder who we are, who we will become, if we are good enough “, remembers the singer and actress before confessing that she found this period “ horrible, horrible. I lived in the suburbs, I took the RER to go to school in the morning. People looked at me as if I were an animal in a cage “.

Insulted and harassed

Worse still, those who didn’t like her would never have bothered to make derogatory comments out loud next to her. “People think you lose your hearing as soon as you stop singing, think you’re a bit of an object. And I was a child, the comments were really monstrous” , she remembers still saddened by the situation.

In addition, her haters at the time did not only criticize her talents in the song: “They insulted me, they called me all the names of birds. They attacked me on my physique, on my music. On my lack of talent”. A situation that could have ended very badly as she admitted, still in the same documentary: “It almost went badly but my great chance is to have the parents that I ai, amazing parents who surrounded me so much and gave me a lot of freedom too”. Moments that the one who opened the doors of her sublime house would probably like to forget.

RF