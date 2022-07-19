vanessa-demouy-victim-of-sexual-abuse:-the-sensational-revelations-of-the-actress-on-the-environment-and-this-director-who-“massaged-the-thighs”

If social networks are not always a good thing, they will nevertheless have allowed noble causes to emerge and free the voices of certain victims of rape, sexual abuse, or even abuse. Proof of this is the now famous hashtag #MeToo, used to encourage women to speak out to show that rape and sexual assault are more common than often assumed. Precisely, Adeline Blondieau wanted to have the opinion of Vanessa Demouy on the subject.

And the actress of Here Everything Begins is not one to have his tongue in his pocket. As she proved a few weeks ago when she was tackled on her physique by Internet users and in particular those who accused her of having had cosmetic surgery. “In view of certain “articles”, I must specify that no, I have not been lifted (well, not yet, maybe one day). If you see less of my wrinkles in certain photos, it’s just a question of light. So be nice, leave me alone with my physique too like this or not enough like that!!! I have years old and I… love you!”, she dropped on Instagram to respond to her haters.

A middle to “gerber”

This Monday 18 July, it is therefore not to speak physically but to denounce sexual abuse in the world of cinema that the ex of Philippe Lellouche took the floor and answered questions from Adeline Blondieau. The two actresses having unfortunately been victims of bad experiences at the beginning of their career, in particular on the part of directors. “Directors told me that I was too smooth, I had to spoil myself. ‘It would be good if you stayed with me tonight and that I teach you life‘”, Vanessa Demouy sadly remembers before Adeline Blondieau lets go of a huge bomb.

“A director massaged my thighs, telling me ‘it’s to make the role penetrate'”… What disgust the actress of Here Everything Begins who then replied: “When you see certain guys who are always there , always on the screen, you want to puke”.

