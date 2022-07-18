Unrecognizable Valérie Benaïm: without make-up and with her natural curly hair, the host is loose on social networks!

This year, Valérie Benaïm chained the shootings with “Touche pas à mon poste”. If sometimes the columnist of Cyril Hanouna lets go live, she is considered to be the wisest person in the merry band. Unlike her colleagues, the journalist refuses to reveal her private life on the set of C8.

“Obviously, I couldn’t do that, but he won’t ask me Cyril. He is very smart. Because he knows how far he can go with each of the columnists”, analyzed Valérie Benaïm on the airwaves of RTL as underlined it Télé-Loisirs. In the same way as her other half, she wishes to preserve their secret garden.

“I declare open the season of the crazy loop…”

“He (Patrice ndlr ) will never come on set, for example. He doesn’t want to, I don’t want to, it’s very good that it’s like that: a somewhat fantasized character. One shot it’s a nerdy old history teacher who smokes a pipe, another it’s a tattooed biker… That’s it and whatever, it’s funny, it doesn’t bother me and we won’t go any further than that . These are my limits “, specified Bernard Montiel’s sidekick.

At the latest news, Tom’s mother is resourced with the his in the sun. On a daily basis on the Web, the host enjoys interacting with her followers. This Sunday 17 July, the main concerned has also surprised his community with a selfie. Glasses on her nose and installed in her bed, Valérie Benaïm appears radiant. But it is above all her loose and wavy hair that has had the merit of unleashing passions. “I declare open the season of the crazy loop. In short, there it is! It’s the holidays, “ she captioned her post, which garnered thousands of likes.

