unease-in-“tpmp-people”-when-laurent-fontaine-evokes-the-“strong-nose”-of-amandine-bourgeois,-former-winner-of-the-“new-star”!

Every weekend, Matthieu Delormeau is at the controls of the show TPMP People. With his band of columnists, the ex-acolyte of Ayem Nour dissects all the news focused on celebrities. This Saturday, July 9 for the last edition before the summer holidays, the main interested party had the chance to receive emblematic figures who marked the small screen. Like Mia Frye or even Bruno Vandelli.
Old flagship shows launched in the early years 2000 were also honored. Amandine Bourgeois, who saw her notoriety explode thanks to Nouvelle Star, was also in the game. In a sequence, the artist lifted the veil on the telecrochet castings that she won in 2008. “ It’s a bit like passing my baccalaureate for me”, confessed the singer who keeps excellent memories of this experience. “ It’s a bit of an ordeal . In addition, we attach ourselves to the troupe to others “
“She has physical very different…”
At the time, she did not think she would seduce the public with her musical universe. “A given moment with Benjamin Siksou, at each bonus the girls were hysterical”, had fun the interpreter of “Hell and me”.
“So I thought to myself… I have little chance to win”. In the process, Laurent Fontaine – who knows her well – gave a transparent account of her success.
“She had a completely incredible physique especially… Which you still have by the way, that strong nose and everything “, added the producer by provoking laughter around him. For his colleagues, the facilitator was awkward to describe it. “She has a very different physique from other singers”, defended Laurent Fontaine. To which Matthieu Delormeau replied not without humor: “All that to tell you that we love”. It’s said!
