tpmp:-a-personality-asked-to-join-the-columnists-at-the-start-of-the-school-year…-but-she-knocks-gilles-verdez-off!

For almost three weeks, the season of “Touche pas à mon poste” ended on C8. Last June 23, Cyril Hanouna, like a President of the Republic, made a speech to discuss the future of the flagship program of chain. “ We have just closed the 9th season of Touche pas à mon poste. A season rich in emotions, rich in twists and turns, and rich in audiences. The audiences have never been so high so thank you to you. Now is the time to look to the future”, let go of Lino and Bianca’s dad before adding: “ I can tell you today, that Don’t Touch in my position, and my person, will be on C8 for the season 2022/2023 but also the season 2023/2024 but also for the season 2024/2025 and the season 2025/2026 “.

And although he is on vacation, during which he trains intensively in padel, the host and producer of course keeps an eye on TPMP’s return to school. Teeming with ideas, Cyril Hanouna already has some ideas for new columnists to join his table. Among them, a certain Gilles Favard. During the last broadcasts, this sports columnist, former member of the L’Equipe channel, had distinguished himself by memorable clashes with Gilles Verdez, the two obviously not in their hearts.

In an interview with the PureMédias site, Gilles Favard confirmed that he had received a proposal to be part of the TPMP adventure next season. “ I received a proposal. I’m thinking about it” , he assured. In the process, the columnist showed his hesitation, not wishing to fall into the game of perpetual clash. He also let go again by slipping a pike at his “best enemy”: “That’s the question I ask myself. When I see what Gilles Verdez is doing, it’s not very brilliant. I don’t want to become like him”, he let go. Cash!