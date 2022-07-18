tpmp:-a-former-columnist-wins-the-animation-of-a-radio-show!

Thursday 23 June 2022, Cyril Hanouna presented the last issue of the season of “Touche pas à mon poste”, on C8. Before going on vacation, the host and producer had split a big announcement about the future of the show. After a season crowned with success in terms of hearings, the dad of Lino and Bianca had cleverly maintained the suspense as to the future of TPMP. Was C8’s flagship show going to stay on the channel or be invited to another? “ Know that a lot of things are going to happen that have been proposed (…) I can tell you today that Don’t touch my position and my person will be on C8 for the season 2022-2023.Also for the season -2023.Also for the season 2023-2025. And also for the season 2025-2026!”, he had rejoiced.

Without a doubt, the show will be able to count on its band of loyal columnists at the start of the school year. A few new faces should however join the team. Sports columnist Gilles Favard, who distinguished himself at the end of the season with two memorable clashes with Gilles Verdez, notably confided that he had been approached even if he was not sure of accepting. “When I see what Gilles Verdez does, it’s not very brilliant. I don’t want to become like him “, he reacted.

Anyway, another ex-columnist announced good news on Saturday 16 July. Doctor Jimmy Mohamed informed on social networks that he had been recruited to host a health program on the radio. “ Great news for the start of the new school year! I have the chance and the honor to host a health program on France Bleu with Géraldine Mayr! will be from 14h to 14h live! to find you “, he enthused. A schedule which should however allow him to always intervene in “Touche pas à mon poste”, on an ad hoc basis.