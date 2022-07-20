Thomas Vitiello (Secret Story 4): the former famous candidate and friend of Benoît Dubois UNKNOWABLE

Photo of tbadmin tbadminJuly 20, 2022
1
thomas-vitiello-(secret-story-4):-the-former-famous-candidate-and-friend-of-benoit-dubois-unknowable

  • 0
Thomas Vitiello (Secret Story 4) : l'ancien célèbre candidat et ami de Benoît Dubois MECONNAISSABLE Thomas Vitiello (Secret Story 4) : l'ancien célèbre candidat et ami de Benoît Dubois MECONNAISSABLE

TF1

Since his participation in Secret Story, Thomas Vitiello has changed a lot. Once again, the former candidate surprises with his new appearance on Instagram…

In July 2010, Thomas Vitiello made his grand entrance into the famous Maison des Secrets alongside Julie Ricci, Benoît Dubois, Amélie Neten and Stéphanie Clerbois. Only 10 years, the young man from Naveil forever marked the fifth season of the flagship program of TF1… in particular thanks to his shock duo formed with Benoît Dubois.

En more than making viewers laugh on a daily basis, the young man had entered the heart with his extraordinary secret: “I was born a hermaphrodite”. Enough to allow him to surf on his new notoriety when he leaves the game and to become a columnist in the Mad Mag on NRJ 14. His duet with Benoît Dubois continued outside the show and performed on the stage of the Théâtre de 07 hours with a show called “Comic Out”.

But since the end of this period, Thomas Vitiello has changed a lot physically! Gone are the extravagant wigs and excessive make-up, the young man sports a much more masculine appearance… and flourishes in the world of make-up. This weekend, the former candidate was out at the Lollapalooza festival in Paris, accompanied by several friends.

Alienor of Fountain

These stars we talk about

See more

2010

Photo of tbadmin tbadminJuly 20, 2022
1
Photo of tbadmin

tbadmin

Related Articles

Farmed Whiteleg Shrimps Market 2022 to 2028 research report and Industry Product with leading Companies | High Liner Foods Incorporated, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Blue Snow Food Co, The Clover Leaf Seafoods Family

July 11, 2022
Photo of Brad Pitt, Blake Lively, Jada Pinkett Smith…: these celebrities (and you probably don't know it) don't drink or no longer drink alcohol!

Brad Pitt, Blake Lively, Jada Pinkett Smith…: these celebrities (and you probably don't know it) don't drink or no longer drink alcohol!

June 19, 2022
Photo of Amel Bent and her completely crazy new haircut: XXL curls to die for!

Amel Bent and her completely crazy new haircut: XXL curls to die for!

June 16, 2022
Photo of Stromae: the artist finds Rubix, the little boy from the “Papaoutai” clip and you will never recognize him!

Stromae: the artist finds Rubix, the little boy from the “Papaoutai” clip and you will never recognize him!

July 9, 2022
Back to top button