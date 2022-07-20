Thomas Vitiello (Secret Story 4): the former famous candidate and friend of Benoît Dubois UNKNOWABLE

In July 2010, Thomas Vitiello made his grand entrance into the famous Maison des Secrets alongside Julie Ricci, Benoît Dubois, Amélie Neten and Stéphanie Clerbois. Only 10 years, the young man from Naveil forever marked the fifth season of the flagship program of TF1… in particular thanks to his shock duo formed with Benoît Dubois.

En more than making viewers laugh on a daily basis, the young man had entered the heart with his extraordinary secret: “I was born a hermaphrodite”. Enough to allow him to surf on his new notoriety when he leaves the game and to become a columnist in the Mad Mag on NRJ 14. His duet with Benoît Dubois continued outside the show and performed on the stage of the Théâtre de 07 hours with a show called “Comic Out”.

But since the end of this period, Thomas Vitiello has changed a lot physically! Gone are the extravagant wigs and excessive make-up, the young man sports a much more masculine appearance… and flourishes in the world of make-up. This weekend, the former candidate was out at the Lollapalooza festival in Paris, accompanied by several friends.

