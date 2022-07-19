the-real-reason-behind-the-fact-that-jessica-thivenin-and-thibault-garcia-do-not-want-any-more-children!

Winners of the last season of Apprentis Aventuriers, Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia confided in their family life with our colleagues from Melty. The opportunity to also return to passages from the last book of the young thirty-year-old, My children, my battles, which set fire to social networks.

Together since 2017, the two reality TV candidates are today the happy parents of Maylone, born on October 7 2019, and of Leewane, born on 22 August 2021. A beautiful family that the two southerners settled in Dubai have no intention of expanding their family with a third child. “Already with two, we have one each. A third, it will go where next?”, revealed the young man of 31 years. “Two children, a boy and a girl, it’s great!”, He added. “No, it’s dead!”, replied from his side, very firmly the pretty blonde. And we can understand her, given what she’s been through. Pregnancies have not been easy for Jessica Thivenin. The influencer experienced complications for her two babies. Her eldest son had to undergo operations when he was born. For her daughter, she had to stay in bed for several months, in order to arrive as close as possible to the term of the pregnancy.

“After all these weeks to fight to keep her as long as possible in my bidou, finally we can hold her close to us”, she said almost a year ago at the time of the birth of her little one last. As for the first name, which divided Internet users, Jessica had given an explanation. “For your questions, it simply comes from my head. I like the rarity, that it sounds good. Quite simply that they have rare and unique first names like their stories”.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier