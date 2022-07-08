the-patrick-bruel-of-the-national-assembly:-this-fallen-deputy-was-a-poker-player-before-political-life!

Since 21 last June, he is no longer president of the LREM group in the National Assembly, nor a deputy , after his defeat against Leo Walter de la Nupes, in the Alpes de Haute-Provence, in the legislative elections. Former Interior Minister Christophe Castaner is back in civilian life. Will he reconnect with his old passion for gambling?

That’s for a street cred’!

A priori, his wife Hélène, keeps watch. It was she who interrupted what could have been a long poker career, which Christophe Castaner started at 18 years old. This is what the politician confided about his past, in the south of France … Until his 20 years, he assures: “ I won enough to have the impression of being rich and to go on vacation without problem. Poker taught me to show composure in moments of crisis. As a result, there are few things that scare me” as reported Le Monde in 2018.

>> See also: Patrick Bruel, 62 years old, abused: the parents of his new companion aged years rebel!

A path he took completely by accident , since he says: “One day, in Manosque, I accompanied the butcher’s son to a game of poker at the PMU bar. He lost fifty francs. I also played. I saw that I’m not bad. Suddenly, I’m starting to win. Manosque was the rear base of the Marseille midfielder. That’s where the thugs came to go green. There were bad boys around the table. Some got hit. They called me the student”.

Patrick Bruel of the Assembly

It was only after this episode, and the meeting with the woman of his life that Christophe Castaner will take his life back in hand. of right and will first join the ranks of the Socialist Party. He enters for the first time in 62 the National Assembly. The story does not tell if one day he crossed paths with Patrick Bruel, actor and singer by profession, who has the same passion for the famous card game…

FA