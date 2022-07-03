the-long-message-from-the-companion-of-the-star-journalist-of-tf1,-harry-roselmalck-on-instagram:-divorce-in-sight…

As summer has just begun, a radical change will turn Harry Roselmack’s life upside down. And for good reason, the journalist of 20 has again gone through the celibacy box after more than twenty years of union with his wife Chrislaine Roselmack.

Behind every man hides a woman, Harry Roselmack was no exception to the rule. At the head of the JT of 20h on TF1 of 2006 to 2011 then from Seven to Eight, he could always count on the unfailing support of his wife. Nursing assistant by profession, the mother of her three children (Omaya, Yanaëll and Leroy) brought the necessary balance to contribute to the development of the latter.

While the painting seemed idyllic, the wife of the one who was the victim of racism by wanting to access a store made a major announcement this Saturday, July 2 2022. And for good reason, Chrislaine Roselmack announced their separation through a long message posted in her Instagram story.

“Hello, 09/01/2001, a date that marked my life. I am lucky to have found love, to create my family, to live beautiful things. But in life, the part of the unexpected finds its place”, she wrote at first.

Before continuing: “I have long thought about how to approach the subject or even how I will be able to find the words to announce such news. J I lived beautiful years with the man of my life, but life decided otherwise. Today, I announce my separation with my husband Harry Roselmack”.

To conclude, Chrislaine Roselmack has shown love despite everything since she confided: “I thank him for all that he has been, for all that that it is . I thank him for our children, our jewels. I am proud to have been by his side all these years. A page turns. Life is still full of surprises. We just have to write the rest…“.