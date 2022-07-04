the-former-co-host-of-fort-boyard-balances-on-this-missing-event-which-made-everyone-uncomfortable:-“we-laughed-yellow!”

For three years, Anne-Gaëlle Riccio co-hosted Fort Boyard with Olivier Minne. Although all this is behind, the woman of years keeps a lot of memories in mind of this adventure. As a reminder, the mother of the family preferred

For the last of the season, TPMP People put Fort Boyard in the spotlight. Thus, Passe-Partout has re-established the truth concerning the famous slap inflicted by Patrice Laffont which is actually fake. Something to dismay Matthieu Delormeau.

Recently, Fort Boyard took a size measure by removing the tigers in his program. “At first we thought of putting archival images of tigers but we thought it would be weird for the public, since they knew that the animals were no longer there. Sometimes it will be funny or disturbing. For example they will lick their lips when the candidates will pass in front of them running”, explained Guillaume Ramain, the artistic producer of the show, at the microphone of the Huffington Post.

In 2018, the show had another change: the removal of the cylinders. This test gave images where the forms of the candidates were generously revealed. Sexist reflections called everything into question. “France 2 renews its tests, as every year. We were sensitive to it but it was above all a question of renewing the game. We have few cells on the Fort. Either we renovate some of them or we create new challenges, the cylinders were part of the oldest tests. There was nothing malicious, but mentalities have evolved, slips a former Miss France who has already participated. It’s good that it’s over. Or else, you have to send as many men as women” explained the channel.

Invited to talk about it again with Matthieu Delormeau , Anne-Gaëlle Riccio explained that the fact that she participated in this event contributed to this change in size. “Since then, this event has been withdrawn (…) I find that very well (…) what I mean is that all the girls who have done it will be able to say it, it sticks to your skin (…) we did it while laughing yellow” revealed the beautiful brunette . “I loved it, I did four seasons. I loved it, for once I kept a real tenderness for the program ” also recalled the former sidekick of Olivier Minne.

