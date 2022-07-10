“the-family-did-not-want-this-program-to-be-broadcast”,-nagui-made-a-very-sad-statement-in-the-middle-of-“don't-forget-the-lyrics”!

This Thursday, July 8, Antoine Lenoir was scheduled for the program of “Don’t forget the lyrics”. Unfortunately, the young man died on 24 last June in a road accident. In a period of mourning, his relatives therefore did not want the program to broadcast the passage of the candidate on France 2.

“The whole team of Don’t forget the lyrics is very saddened by the premature and tragic departure of Antoine. We will remember him as an endearing and sunny young man, passionate about music. Our thoughts go out to his family and all his loved ones in this terrible ordeal “, declared the production through a press release at the announcement of his death. To respect the wishes of those close to Antoine, the channel then chose to change its plans and share the best moments of the maestro, Natasha.

“We are wholeheartedly with his family”

But before the launch of the show, Nagui still wanted to give a last tribute to the candidate. “ We are wholeheartedly with his family ”, first launched the host before adding: “ members of the family did not want this program to be broadcast. We obviously respect their pain and their decision ”.

Very active on social networks, Antoine Lenoir regularly shared moments of his passage in “N’oublie not the lyrics. Eliminated in May 2021, he remained proud of his career and wanted with all his heart to return to the set. “ I don’t know if my defeat was honourable, what I know is that I was there. I managed to get on your TV and that’s already my first victory. My second victory is to have met incredible people who, like me, will take their revenge in a short year. So many other things allow me to say that going to the set was already a victory”, he wrote on his Instagram account. Unfortunately, fate will have decided otherwise…

