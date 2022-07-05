the-brother-of-a-columnist-of-“c-to-you”-appointed-minister:-but-who-is-it?

A few weeks ago, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne formed her first government. A reorganization took place notably following the legislative elections. It is therefore 10 Ministers and 10 Secretaries of State who were appointed on Monday 4 July, among which 10 women.

Among the new faces, is Roland Lescure. Chairman of the Economic Affairs Commission of the National Assembly and deputy for the 1st constituency of French people living outside France, he became Minister for Industry. The half-brother of Pierre Lescure, former boss of Canal+, columnist on France 5, C à vous replaces Agnès Pannier-Runacher, who has become Minister for Energy Transition. “Extremely honored by the confidence of Emmanuel Macron and Élisabeth Borne I am determined, alongside Bruno Le Maire to contribute to the success of our industrial companies, and the millions of French men and women who work there, to strengthen our sovereignty “, reacted on Twitter the new member of the government.

Note that the politician has been on the set many times, notably with Touche Pas À Mon Poste on C8 but also on that of Balance Ton Post.

Another change: Olivier Véran is appointed spokesperson, Christophe Béchu replaces Amélie de Montchalin at Ecological Transition, Marlène Schiappa returns to the government after avo ir left after the presidential election and Damien Abad was ousted.

The Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne “will not seek the confidence of the parliamentarians” this Wednesday, July 6 during his general policy statement to the Assembly and the Senate, announced Olivier Véran earlier in the day.

See also: “Your two-ball jokes”, “You are not invited to my birthday”: Valérie Pécresse attacks Bertrand Chameroy in “C à Vous”

Adam Javal-Fauconnier