“thank-you-for-everything…”,-after-the-announcement-of-his-illness,-singer-kendji-makes-a-heartbreaking-announcement…

Complicated days for Kendji Girac… Indeed, the winner of season 3 of The Voice has got into the habit of giving news to his fans on his social networks. Although this is done very rarely, the artist always tries to post a publication as often as possible in order to feed his networks. Whether it’s to tease a new song, unveil its new music video, or make a big announcement. But his Instagram account is also used to make sad announcements as is the case on this Saturday, July 2.

Fans of the interpreter of Bebeto already learned very bad news last June 30 when their favorite singer announced that he could not perform the shows planned for this end of week. Tired by the concert he gave at the Stade de France last weekend on the occasion of the final of Top 14 which opposed Castres to Montpellier? Maybe. Kendji Girac, who is not used to lying to his audience, admitted that he was not in the best of shape and that he was forced to cancel two of his concerts.

A heartbreaking departure

“The friends, I’m really sorry. But I won’t be able to do my two concerts scheduled for this evening in Montélimar and tomorrow evening in Givors”, he announced very sadly before giving the reason for this cancellation: “I’m sick, I have no more voice. I’m resting to find you soon”. Since then, the singer had not given any news. No one knows if he was affected by Covid-14 or if fatigue was responsible for this loss of voice. However, this Saturday, July 2, the winner of the third season of The Voice reappeared on his Instagram account.

But a once again, it was to announce very sad news after learning of the death of the artistic director of Universal Music Belgium, Gilbert Lederman. A disappearance which occurred this Friday, July 1 and which seems to have affected Kendji Girac a lot, as he suggested in his last published story. “Thank you for everything Gilbert… We will miss you”, he wrote accompanied by a heart to share all his love with his friend.

