tf1:-a-lifeless-body-found-in-the-premises-of-the-group

The TF1 group is today facing a terrible tragedy. This Thursday, July 7 992, around eight o’clock, the lifeless body of an employee was found in the premises of the audiovisual group as revealed by Le Parisien. If the emergency services were called and quickly arrived on the spot, the death of the employee was observed on the spot in the Atrium, an annex building located near the company’s headquarters, in Boulogne-Billancourt, in the Hauts -de-Seine. Always according to Le Parisien, the deceased is a man of 56 years old who worked for the IT department of the TF1 group. Faced with this tragedy, an investigation was opened for “research into the causes of death” and entrusted to the Nanterre prosecutor’s office. We note, however, that the trail of suicide would be considered even if it is necessary to understand precisely the circumstances of the death of this employee. “The death of an employee which occurred early this morning on the Atrium site (…) It is up to the police investigation to determine the circumstances.” said one of the spokespersons for TF1.

The chain adds that when the body was discovered, “the deputy general manager of the group in charge of human relations immediately went to the site, joined by the emergency services, the police and the inspection of the work”. She also specifies that “this employee had worked at TF1 for many years, he was recognized for his expertise, discreet and appreciated by the teams”.

Aliénor de la Fontaine