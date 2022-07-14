tanks-and-special-forces-commandos…-why-is-denis-brogniart-alongside-the-french-army-in-the-midst-of-the-war-in-ukraine?

Will the emblematic host of TF1 leave the survivors of the desert islands to go to war? This is the question that we can ask ourselves when discovering the last snapshot published by the Instagram account of TF1 Pro. Indeed, the account of the first channel revealed a photo of Denis Brogniart, who posed in army uniform, in front of French special forces commando trucks this Wednesday 13 July.

Not enough to reassure his daughters whom he loves above all else. Indeed, they could be very worried if the host, so appreciated by the French, went to war in Ukraine. But if this is the case, Lili, Violette and Blanche will at least have the opportunity to sleep until the time they want. Because yes, not long ago, Denis Brogniart gave an interview to the Journal de Dimanche. During the interview, he mentioned his rhythm of life and admitted that he behaved like a “psychopath” with his children.

Denis Brogniart present for July

Very early, he would never get up after 8 a.m. A time at which his children must also get up, even on Sundays. It is more of a time limit because the facilitator specifies that he leaves them until 10 hours in the morning. “We tell ourselves that to deserve to do nothing in the afternoon, you need an active Sunday morning”, he explains to try to justify his vision of things.

And in the morning, his daughters will be this Thursday 14 July, day national holiday. Indeed, they will be able to discover their dad on TF1 for this special occasion. The host did not strike a pose by chance with the special forces commandos. As TF1 Pro explains, Denis Brogniart will be live from Biscarrosse to present the country’s armed forces. Something to reassure his family as well as all his fans who probably thought he was going to go to the Ukrainian front…