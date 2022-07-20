“take-away-the-one-we-loved-…”:-caroline-costa-(the-voice)-inconsolable-and-devastated-by-the-death-of-this-“so-special”-being

Caroline Costa is plunged into immense grief! On social networks, the singer shared her grief after discovering that her dog had been hit by a car.

Reported missing, she was found on the road but unfortunately did not survive this accident. “We are in an unimaginable state” , explained the recent finalist of the last edition of The Voice on TF1 . “I have no words… We’re not even here for her. I can’t stop crying all the tears in my heart. It was the first time she disappeared. She was a female dog extraordinary. She brought us so much, she was so special. It took once, a car to take away the one we loved so much forever. She was our daughter’s best friend.. . ours.”

Her daughter Talia, aged 3 and a half, is not aware of the tragedy. The young mother has “not the courage” to announce this terrible news to him. Above all, she does not yet know how to tell him. “We don’t know what words to adopt. We don’t want to lie to her either. We’re lost. And this fear in our stomachs of going home after this tour. Without her … We were a family of 4, not 3. She was part of us. A member of our little family in her own right. She was the missing piece to the puzzle. Our puzzle”, she continued. Reading his words, we feel all the pain and the infinite sadness of the ex-protégé of Matt Pokora. “She deserved to live many more long and beautiful years with us. For two years, we had done everything to offer her a nice comfort of life”, she concluded.

This Tuesday 19 July, she must perform on stage, and as she explained , it is with a “heavy heart” and a big thought for her dog that she will perform her performance.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier