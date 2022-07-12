Summer will be hot!

Photo of tbadmin tbadminJuly 12, 2022
2
summer-will-be-hot!

Drink or enjoy… You don’t have to choose!

To aperitif time, we bring out the caliente board games! Our: the very very funny box of Passage du Désir, which combines G culture and improbable challenges. Aperi’cul!, 19,95 € on passagedudesir.fr

To make the clit under the sarong

You’re a girl, don’t you have a clitoral stimulator? Let me tell you, in 2022, it’s even worse than shampoo. Our: we are a little infidelity to the Womanizer because at Lelo, they are really very strong too… And how beautiful it is! Sila by Lelo, 169 € on passagedudesir.fr

Sextoys in glass, with or without ice!

A quick freeze , and hop ! We use it very fresh! Our: the Moqqa dildo, easy to handle and very inexpensive. Glass Dildo, Admiral of Moqqa, 24,95 € on amorelie.fr

To make the long distance love

Aren’t you together during the holidays? No worries, you’re going to have sex in 5G! Our: a Satisfyer with a super easy-to-use app, which allows your darling to trigger it remotely, or you can start your panty vibrator without being noticed! Satisfyer Sexy ret Connect App, 54,95 € on satisfyer.com

Sliding on the wave… of love

The sea, the sand? Without lubricant, it may not pass cream! Our: Marc Dorcel edible lubricants. A fabulous summer smell and a taste that, for once, is a change from salty… Travel kit of 3 kissable vanilla, Mojito or strawberry lubricants, 20,99 € on dorcelstore.com

You have a massage…

A summer without a massage is like a cold Orangina. We never get used to it. Our: Marc Dorcel candles for their fabulous scents and ultra-practical spout. Natural coconut massage candle, 24,90 € on dorcelstore.com

SEXTRAORDINARY

Here are two romances full of humor and love, perfect for your sunbathing afternoons!

Henley, a hard worker, finds herself in competition with a colleague to obtain a promotion. Their boss decides that they will have to face each other on one of their company’s cruising boats, an yllic setting where rivalry will gradually give way to complicity… But not so easily! Duel in the sun, by Angie Hockman, Archipoche, 20 €.

Valentine and Leo reunite at the wedding of their cousin and friend, after they separated a long time ago. Having each rebuilt their lives, they did not expect physical attraction to devour them again… Then begins an adulterous relationship. But where will this forbidden love lead them? Passionately, by Mélanie Goullieux, M+ Éditions, out July 7, 15,80 €.

Lovinette Co

Lovinette of the week How many French people have already used a sex toy? A // 22 % B // 51 % VS // 80 %

Answer: B! *

See also: Video: Clemity Jane: “Using a sex toy as a couple!”

2022

Anabelle Gentez

Photo of tbadmin tbadminJuly 12, 2022
2
Photo of tbadmin

tbadmin

Related Articles

Photo of VIDEO – 3 very simple exercises to strengthen your glutes with our super coach Quentin De Wilde!

VIDEO – 3 very simple exercises to strengthen your glutes with our super coach Quentin De Wilde!

June 21, 2022
Photo of “It pains me a little”: Saddened, nothing is going as planned for Camille Lellouche

“It pains me a little”: Saddened, nothing is going as planned for Camille Lellouche

July 3, 2022
Photo of Rihanna youngest billionaire woman in the United States: discover in pictures the luxurious house of the singer!

Rihanna youngest billionaire woman in the United States: discover in pictures the luxurious house of the singer!

July 11, 2022
Photo of Barely married and back in Paris, Christine Bravo cracks: she says she is “revolted and” disgusted “… but what happened?

Barely married and back in Paris, Christine Bravo cracks: she says she is “revolted and” disgusted “… but what happened?

July 5, 2022
Back to top button