summer-will-be-hot!

Drink or enjoy… You don’t have to choose!

To aperitif time, we bring out the caliente board games! Our: the very very funny box of Passage du Désir, which combines G culture and improbable challenges. Aperi’cul!, 19,95 € on passagedudesir.fr

To make the clit under the sarong

You’re a girl, don’t you have a clitoral stimulator? Let me tell you, in 2022, it’s even worse than shampoo. Our: we are a little infidelity to the Womanizer because at Lelo, they are really very strong too… And how beautiful it is! Sila by Lelo, 169 € on passagedudesir.fr

Sextoys in glass, with or without ice!

A quick freeze , and hop ! We use it very fresh! Our: the Moqqa dildo, easy to handle and very inexpensive. Glass Dildo, Admiral of Moqqa, 24,95 € on amorelie.fr

To make the long distance love

Aren’t you together during the holidays? No worries, you’re going to have sex in 5G! Our: a Satisfyer with a super easy-to-use app, which allows your darling to trigger it remotely, or you can start your panty vibrator without being noticed! Satisfyer Sexy ret Connect App, 54,95 € on satisfyer.com

Sliding on the wave… of love

The sea, the sand? Without lubricant, it may not pass cream! Our: Marc Dorcel edible lubricants. A fabulous summer smell and a taste that, for once, is a change from salty… Travel kit of 3 kissable vanilla, Mojito or strawberry lubricants, 20,99 € on dorcelstore.com

You have a massage…

A summer without a massage is like a cold Orangina. We never get used to it. Our: Marc Dorcel candles for their fabulous scents and ultra-practical spout. Natural coconut massage candle, 24,90 € on dorcelstore.com

SEXTRAORDINARY

Here are two romances full of humor and love, perfect for your sunbathing afternoons!

Henley, a hard worker, finds herself in competition with a colleague to obtain a promotion. Their boss decides that they will have to face each other on one of their company’s cruising boats, an yllic setting where rivalry will gradually give way to complicity… But not so easily! Duel in the sun, by Angie Hockman, Archipoche, 20 €.

Valentine and Leo reunite at the wedding of their cousin and friend, after they separated a long time ago. Having each rebuilt their lives, they did not expect physical attraction to devour them again… Then begins an adulterous relationship. But where will this forbidden love lead them? Passionately, by Mélanie Goullieux, M+ Éditions, out July 7, 15,80 €.

Lovinette Co

Lovinette of the week How many French people have already used a sex toy? A // 22 % B // 51 % VS // 80 %

Answer: B! *

See also: Video: Clemity Jane: “Using a sex toy as a couple!”

2022

Anabelle Gentez