“summer-and-the-beginning-of-autumn-will-undoubtedly-be-very-hard”:-emmanuel-macron-more-worrying-than-ever-on-the-war-in-ukraine

Anne-Claire Coudray and Caroline Roux would no doubt have hoped for another answer… Unfortunately, we will have to settle for this one. Indeed, this Thursday 14 July, Emmanuel Macron received the two journalists in the gardens of the Elysée to answer their many questions. If the majority related to the situation of France, at the economic level, at work, or even Uber Files, the Head of State still lingered at length on an event that has frozen the majority of the planet for several months now: the war in Ukraine.

As a reminder, Vladimir Putin declared war on his opponents on 24 last February when no one thought he was capable. However, the Russian Head of State had warned for many years. Faced with these decisions, European heads of state chose to block Russian banking circuits. But also to suspend flights to Russia or landing in Europe.

We’re only just starting

And this situation could well last a few more months, even a few years… “Is this war going to last?” , asked Caroline Roux to Emmanuel Macron who was no doubt hoping to be reassured by the Chief of State. “I will lie to you by telling you that we have all the answers” , he answered at first before calling back: “We did not trigger it and we are not not a stakeholder in the strict sense of the term. We do everything, we have done everything. I traveled in February to Ukraine and Russia so that it does not go off “.

In his response, the President of the French Republic was even more alarmist and dropped a huge bombshell about the situation of the next selves: “Today, I think we have to The summer and the beginning of autumn will undoubtedly be very hard because today there is a very intense fight… The Ukrainians are defending themselves with incredible courage with equipment that, among others, France and its allies have provided”. Worse still, Emmanuel Macron admits that it is already necessary to think of “to do without Russian gas entirely. I think that this scenario is not not theoretical. I think it’s very hard and we have to prepare for it” .

