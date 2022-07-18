summer-2022:-swimwear,-jewellery,-dresses,-shoes…-9-brands-to-discover-urgently!

MICMAC ST TROPEZ

Iconic brand of the sixties made famous in particular by Brigitte Bardot, MicMac St. Tropez, is back on the fashion scene after a thirty-year absence. The brand born in the village of Saint-Tropez offers a first Spring-Summer collection 585 co-created by Tan Giudicelli – historical AD of MicMac St. Tropez. Called “A few days of summer”, this collection celebrates sunny days and celebrates the beginnings of the brand with its clean cuts and sexy lines.

OFF DUTY BEACH CLUB

A French swimwear brand that has made the enhancement of all the breasts its foundation! Starting from a personal observation that no bikini fully satisfied them, the two co-founders of the brand decided to launch a brand capable of sublimating all breasts. Livia dreamed of a swimsuit that would create the illusion and give incredible volume to her small breasts, while Alexia was desperately looking for a bikini that could combine style and support for her developed breasts.

The Off Duty Beach Club brand now includes two ranges of swimsuits in addictive colors that respond to the problems encountered by many women at the fateful hour of the arrival of beautiful days.

AGAPE STUDIO

Founded by Marine & Thibaut, this brand offers jewelry inspired by ancient art, made in France and 3 micron gold plated . The motto of Agapé Studio: to offer the perfect balance between luxury, price, fairness and sustainability! Made with sustainable gold and vegan leather, the creations all come from the label’s Parisian studio and are designed to resist water and life.

PALEM

A change of scenery guaranteed thanks to this brand which offers a summery and elegant feminine wardrobe for women wishing to find off-season pieces for getaways solar throughout the year. On the menu at Palem: colors inspired by nature, thanks to a palette of natural pigments and prints that evoke distant lands. Dresses, tops, shirts, pants, skirts, accessories, the Palem collections are made with care using a selection of natural materials that are more respectful of the skin and the environment.

CANOPEA

The Canopea brand is a brand of anti-UV swimwear for women and children. The brand relies on beautiful materials capable of blocking the sun’s rays, all with bold colors and clean lines where high quality and ecological responsibility mingle. The collections are made in Portugal in workshops that place working conditions at the heart of priorities.