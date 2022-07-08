“stop-i-can't-take-it-anymore”,-“it-inflates-me”:-jean-pascal-lacoste-and-ludivine-retory-dezinguent-“koh-lanta”-on-“tpmp”!

Many years that Koh-Lanta exists… and maybe a little too much for some. Indeed, as for two weeks, the TPMP team, even in the summer, gave its opinion on the flagship adventure program of TF1. If some still appreciate the show, this no longer seems the case for Jean-Pascal Lacoste and Ludivine Retory. The two columnists are used to speaking without jargon and saying what they think, at the risk of displeasing some people, and this did not fail for Koh-Lanta.

The ex-candidate of the Star Academy opened the ball by giving a mark of two in the program hosted by Denis Brogniart. Of course, this note is not free and the one who has just become a dad has given arguments to explain his severe note. “I put two! I can’t. They stop Plus belle la vie, things that aren’t bad all the same… stop Koh-Lanta! I can’t stop this show”, he got carried away at first before arguing: “Stop, I’m fed up. I find that there is no more… At the beginning I found that it was great. Today, I find that there is no longer the soul of Koh-Lanta. There are too many stories, cheating, it has lost its soul!”.

A side too reality TV

Jean-Pascal didn’t stop there and finally concluded: “I’m pissed off watching the show so I don’t watch it anymore. It’s not like before. We has passed a milestone”. Ludivine Retory was the second to give a rating for Koh-Lanta. And like her colleague, she no longer seems able.

“I’m going up a little, three! I liked the program until in the first season of Teheiura. Because we still had real adventurers”. For the one who displayed her rounded sell on Instagram a few days ago, the candidates are no longer “virgins of reality TV and all that entails”. “Now it’s so scripted. We have totally forgotten the spirit of adventure and everything” , she regretted before being joined by Francesca Antoniotti.

See also: After the cheating in Koh-Lanta, Laurent Maistret does it again in another adventure…

RF