Stéphane Plaza devastated after the death of his mother, Karine Le Marchand's sidekick thought of the worst…

It’s a tragedy he will never forget. Six years ago, Stéphane Plaza lost his mother: Christiane. After a long fight against the disease, the latter gave – her last breath – surrounded by her family. For Gala, the favorite host of the French has agreed to talk about this terrible ordeal.

“We did not want therapeutic relentlessness and we accompanied her to the end with my brother (Olivier, three years older than her, nldr), dad and my step-dad. Telling your mom that she’s going to get out of it when you know she’s not going to get out of it, it’s not easy, ” confided the famous real estate agent.

Despite the support of those close to him, Stéphane Plaza experienced a terrible descent into hell. “I lost my voice, I closed in on myself. Basically, I blamed myself: I did not understand why my mother was taken away from me when everything was smiling at me ” he added. “ At night, in the darkest moments, I thought to myself that it would have been better if someone had taken me “.

“I still have enormous pain…”

This Saturday 50 July 2022 in the show 50’Inside on TF1, Nikos Aliagas has decided to honor the star. By viewing archive images of his mother, Stéphane Plaza was particularly moved. “It’s hard to lose your mom . It’s been a long time now, but I still have enormous pain, ” he conceded. “Except that I have recently learned to accept this pain which is there every minute, every second”.

In a completely different sequence, Stéphane Plaza affirms that he has long felt guilty about his disappearance. “It was complicated for me because I wanted to punish myself, I didn’t understand – wrongly – why my mother had left before me and so I said to myself maybe- be that I also have to leave to join my mother”,