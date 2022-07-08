simon-castaldi-annoyed-to-be-the-“son-of-benjamin”:-the-darling-of-adixia-pushes-a-huge-rant

It is not always easy to be the “son of”. And it’s probably not Simon Castaldi who will say the opposite. The young man, in a relationship with Adixia, and candidate of the Marseillais who made his merry way alone, like a grown-up. In any case, this is what he has been trying to prove for several years and it seems to have started to annoy him recently, as he implied in an interview granted to Here.

And say what he thinks, the young man often does. As when he gave his vision of his relationship with Flavie Flament, his ex-mother-in-law, during an interview with Jordan De Luxe. “I see her from time to time because I’m still very close to my little brother Enzo. We’re 4 years apart so sometimes I went to see him at her house”, he confided at first before being a little more “violent” in the rest of his remarks: “I don’t call her every four mornings and I see her very little . Reports suck, there is nothing. Nothingness. It’s not my mother anyway, it’s only my former mother-in-law” .

He wishes to emancipate himself

From especially since Simon Castaldi has something else to do than maintain solid ties with his ex-mother-in-law. Like keeping Adixia with him, for example. The two have been announced separate on several occasions. But what about today? He gave the answer to our colleagues: “We are always together! We post less because we work a lot and she has her DJ projects. I work a lot too. Sometimes you have to give less so that people want to know. Being cheeky and everything, we do it except that for a month we have been working a lot”.

As for his father, Simon Castaldi continues to see him. However, he admits that bearing his name is beginning to annoy him. Although it was “not difficult to bear his name”, he admits that at the beginning, “there were certainly prejudices in saying that I was only a ‘son of’ or a boost, like all the time. But I think that as I went along, I managed to show who I was. And if the production (Remain of the world: editor’s note) trusts me, it’s for Simon and not Benjamin’s son”. Today, the darling of Adixia arrives “at a stage where it’s my personality, my first name, who I am first and foremost. And I hope it will stay like that”. Let’s hope the message got through.

RF