“she-drives-me-crazy”,-karim-benzema-makes-a-huge-statement-about-the-wejdene-singer!

You out of my sight! In just five words, we just put a song in your head that will spin all day. Indeed, when Wejdene landed on the Web, no one imagined that she would be a huge success. However, the young artist made the buzz with her title Anissa, sold many albums, and even participated in the last season of Danse avec les stars. Quite a pedigree for a young woman who wouldn’t even be 20 years old.

But on top of that, one of the best players in the world would be a fan of his texts. Namely: Karim Benzema. Indeed, the French international made a funny confidence during an interview. As surprising as it may seem, Real Madrid’s number 9 is said to be a big fan of Wejdene. Or rather, his daughter. Because yes, the footballer admitted that it was his little Mélia who would listen to his songs over and over. “A music that I listen to for example with my daughter, it’s Wejdene “, he confessed before confiding that his wonder had it “made crazy with that” and in particular the Anissa sound.

Karim Benzema fan of Wejdene?

This statement is also not some kind of subliminal message from the striker of the France team. only Wejdene’s music and nothing else, especially since he wouldn’t really have time to think about a possible attempt at seduction because his heart would once again be taken, as proven by the recent shots in which he appeared very accomplice with a model named Jiordyn.

While traveling, and especially on vacation, near Miami, Karim Benzema was on a very nice yacht on which he had decided to invite the one who would have capsized his heart. The model, who would have 320 000 subscribers on his Instagram account , would m even made the choice to follow his journey with his crush as evidenced by a photo in a plane in which KB9 was sleeping, while a piece of female foot appeared at the bottom of the picture…

