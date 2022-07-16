“see-you-in-a-long-time!-i'm-going-to-miss-you-a-little-anyway”:-nagui's-unexpected-announcement,-inconsolable-fans!

When will he be back? Nagui has officiated on France 2 for many years and has accompanied the evenings of thousands of French people. Like Jean-Luc Reichmann, he also accompanied citizens’ lunches for a long time when he hosted Everyone wants to take his place . Probably needing a rest, the iconic host finally left his post to Laurence Boccolini to focus on his “baby”, Don’t forget the lyrics . However, the singing program broadcast every evening on the second channel, in which some candidates indulge in a few whims, will unfortunately end…

Indeed, at From this Saturday 16 July, the program will have a “new look” or rather, change format. It is Nagui, himself, who indicated it in the emission of this Friday July. “Small precision first, from tomorrow and for a good part of the summer” , he let know at first before announce that there ” will be replays of Maestro’s greatest matches. You will be able to relive the greatest moments with Mika, Marco, Sandra, Caroline, Kevin, Violaine, etc. All these people- there will keep you company during the summer and we will meet right after”.

Some vacation days

In the end, it is a just a well-deserved break. Like all the animators of the PAF, Nagui also needs a vacation, and his choristers who rebelled a few days ago too. In order to rest and still offer as many shows to viewers. Moreover, the latter have understood this very well and have not failed to wish him a good rest by giving him an appointment on next August. Date on which Don’t forget the lyrics will be back.

“See you in a long time! I’m going to miss you a little anyway”, let go of a user before another regrets not having unpublished to put in their mouths : “So those who don’t go on vacation, and there are some, won’t even have the pleasure of to have new shows? I know that the show team has the right to leave, but by recording in advance you can stall 4 weeks, can’t you?”.

RF