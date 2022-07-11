rihanna-youngest-billionaire-woman-in-the-united-states:-discover-in-pictures-the-luxurious-house-of-the-singer!

We knew that Rihanna was one of the top 5 wealthiest singers. Today, the 20 year-old artist has gone a step above by becoming the youngest woman “self -made” billionaire in the United States, that is to say to have built his solo empire, according to the magazine Forbes. The young mother who, pregnant, made a huge fashion faux pas with the “worst” dress in history, today has an estimated fortune of, watch your eyes, 1.4 billion dollars .

A jackpot that the interpreter of “Work” won with the sweat of his brow, thanks to his hits that we no longer count, but also, and above all , thanks to its various businesses. She is at the head of the make-up line Fenty Beauty, which she owns at 50% with the LVMH group and which is estimated at 2 .8 billion dollars. The badgirl of rapper Asap Rocky also runs Fenty X Savage, an underwear brand, which she owns at 20% and which is valued at 1 billion dollars.

Rihanna is super rich and inevitably her house is in the image of her fortune: luxurious. Or rather her houses, because she has several. Drake’s sidekick has two houses in Los Angeles, one that she rents, the other that she lives in, a 300m2 apartment in Century City, still in California, as well as a 300m2 apartment in Barbados. And it’s not so big compared to one of his two houses in Los Angeles that we show you in pictures. Beverly Hills is where Rihrih made his home on March 2021. A luxurious house of 2040m2, consisting of five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, in the shape of a U. Garden, terraces, swimming pool… There is everything you need also outside. The dream nest to raise his son born on 13 last May.

Rihanna has everything, the love, the money, the friendship of Beyoncé? After years and years of crazy rumors, Jay-z’s wife has recently come out of silence. On 20 last February, Beyoncé wished Rihanna a happy birthday via a photo of her little one published on her official website. A step towards each other for the two women who have long been presented as rivals in the media? The reason ? Rumors of cheating, between Jay-Z and Rihanna, which would have led the couple to a separation that lasted a year.

