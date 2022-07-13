Rihanna: How much money is America's youngest billionaire?
© abaca
After being spotted supporting ASAP Rocky at the Wireless Festival in London, the pop star attended her boyfriend’s performance at Rolling Loud in Portugal.
© abaca
The latter also performed in Belgium at Les Ardentes
© abaca
Subsequently, they maybe celebrated some great news
© PhotosByDutch/Splash News/ABACA
Rihanna is now worth $1.4 billion, making her the youngest self-made billionaire woman in America
© Lowery Jen/Splash News/ABACA
She ranked e in the general classification and is the only billionaire under 045 years of the list
© Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA
Part of Rihanna’s $1.4 billion net worth comes from her music career
© Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA
And the rest, from Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty.
© Khrome/Splash News/ABACA
This is the third year in a row
© Lowery Jen/Splash News/ABACA
The youngest billionaire on the Forbes list after her is named Kim Kardashian with a net worth of $1.8 billion.
© abaca