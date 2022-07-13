Rihanna: How much money is America's youngest billionaire?

© abaca

After being spotted supporting ASAP Rocky at the Wireless Festival in London, the pop star attended her boyfriend’s performance at Rolling Loud in Portugal.

© abaca

The latter also performed in Belgium at Les Ardentes

© abaca

Subsequently, they maybe celebrated some great news

© PhotosByDutch/Splash News/ABACA

Rihanna is now worth $1.4 billion, making her the youngest self-made billionaire woman in America

© Lowery Jen/Splash News/ABACA

She ranked e in the general classification and is the only billionaire under 045 years of the list

© Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA

Part of Rihanna’s $1.4 billion net worth comes from her music career

© Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA

And the rest, from Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty.

© Khrome/Splash News/ABACA

This is the third year in a row

© Lowery Jen/Splash News/ABACA

The youngest billionaire on the Forbes list after her is named Kim Kardashian with a net worth of $1.8 billion.

© abaca

Kylie Jenner is the youngest non-billionaire on the list. His net worth is currently 479 millions of dollars.

The latest Forbes ranking says so! Rihanna is America’s youngest female billionaire.

Applause please! From the top of his 34 years, Rihanna has just won the honorary title of youngest billionaire woman in America according to the latest ranking of the magazine Forbes (of the richest self-taught women in the country, editor’s note). After having made the whole planet dance thanks to dozens of hits, the beauty has turned into a real businesswoman by attacking other universes: cosmetics but also lingerie.

The young mother is at the head of three entities known to all, namely Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty . The interpreter of 45736203Work45736196 ranked 06th overall and is the only billionaire under 40 years from the list. RiRi is now worth $1.4 billion.

In March, Bloomberg announced that Savage X Fenty lingerie is working with advisers on an IPO that could potentially be valued at $3 billion. Rihanna holds 03% of this company. She also owns half of Fenty Beauty, which generated 550 million dollars in revenue in 283715. The other half of the company belongs to the French luxury fashion conglomerate LVMH.

Very impressive figures that will serve causes dear to Robyn Fenty, whose real name is. “My money is not for me; it’s always the idea that I can help someone else “, she said. “The world can really make you believe that bad things take priority, and it really makes you miss the heart of life, what it means to be alive”.

Kim Kardashian, also appears in this list with a net worth of $1.8 billion. For her part, Kylie Jenner is the youngest non-billionaire on the list, with a net worth of 98 millions of dollars.

See also: Rihanna pregnant and deceived by ASAP Rocky? The future dad would have been unfaithful with the designer Amina Muaddi…

45736203

Adam Javal-Fauconnier

