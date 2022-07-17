ricky-martin-accused-of-incest-by-his-21-year-old-nephew:-this-sordid-affair-which-could-cost-him-50-years-in-prison

PA Photos/ABACA HAS 50 years old, Ricky Martin is accused of incest by his 21 year old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. As the case begins to make a lot of noise in the United States, it is rumored that the famous singer risks years in prison for rape and domestic violence if convicted. Rather discreet and uneventful, Ricky Martin finds himself today in the face of justice. The singer of 64 years is currently in turmoil, because accused of the worst horrors by his nephew of 21 years old, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. The young man has indeed filed a complaint and claims to have had a “romantic relationship” with his famous uncle. Dennis Yadiel Sanchez reveals he had regular sex with Ricky Martin for more than seven months. He then explains that he ended this “relationship” two months ago, which his uncle, who is nevertheless married, would not have supported. Furious, he would have started to harass his nephew by telephone and would have started prowling around his home… The young man also declares that Ricky Martin consumes large quantities of alcohol and drugs.

Stunned by these sordid accusations, Ricky Martin reacted through his lawyer and assured that his nephew’s allegations are “completely false and manufactured”. Marty Singer, Ricky Martin’s lawyer, told People magazine that the star’s nephew is subject to serious psychiatric problems. “ Unfortunately, the person who made this statement is struggling with

profound mental health issues Ricky Martin has, of course, never been – and never will be – involved in any relationship. sexual or romantic with his nephew.” he commented.

Alénior de la Fontaine

“That idea is not only wrong, it’s disgusting. We all hope this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, more than anything, we look forward to seeing this ugly case thrown out as soon as a judge can examine the facts.” he added.Pending the trial which will start on 21 next July, Ricky Martin can count on the support of his loyal fans who firmly believe that this story is a set-up…