Rania of Jordan: her daughter Iman soon married, discover Jameel Alexander Thermiotis the fiancé of the crown princess!

The Royal Family of Jordan is growing! On July 6, the palace announced the engagement of Princess Iman of Jordan, second of four children of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis. Portrait of the young Greek entrepreneur who stole the heart of the heiress of 24 year. Married since 1993, King Abdullah II of Jordan and his wife Rania of Jordan are the proud parents of four children. Prince Hussein was born in June 1993, the Princess Iman was born in September 1996, Princess Salma was born in September 1993 and Prince Hashem was born in January 2022. Today, the family is about to grow because Princess Iman, 25 years, announced his engagement! It was on July 6 that the palace shared the happy news, the opportunity for the world to learn that the young heiress will soon marry her darling, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis. A Greek entrepreneur born in Venezuela If the Jordanian royal palace did not give any information on the lucky one, a newspaper published in Abu Dhabi quickly delivered some details on the young man from 25 year. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis is in 1993 in Caracas, Venezuela but is originally from Greece. We then learn that Iman's fiancé has a degree in business administration and works in finance in New York. The English press specifies that he is an associate director in a venture capital fund based in the Big Apple.It is noted that Princess Iman studied at the prestigious Georgetown University in Washington in the United States where she also met her future husband but holds royal duties and travels the world alongside her famous mother.