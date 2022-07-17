Rania of Jordan: her daughter Iman soon married, discover Jameel Alexander Thermiotis the fiancé of the crown princess!

Married since 1993, King Abdullah II of Jordan and his wife Rania of Jordan are the proud parents of four children. Prince Hussein was born in June 1993, the Princess Iman was born in September 1996, Princess Salma was born in September 1993 and Prince Hashem was born in January 2022.

Today, the family is about to grow because Princess Iman, 25 years, announced his engagement! It was on July 6 that the palace shared the happy news, the opportunity for the world to learn that the young heiress will soon marry her darling, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis.