Quick beef salad

July 12, 2022
1
– Wash the cucumbers and slice them.

– Mix them with the washed and chopped borage and mint leaves, yogurt and lemon juice. half a lemon.

– Mix. Pepper, but do not salt right away.

– Reserve in the refrigerator.

– Slice the meat into thin strips.

– When the griddle is hot, add a drizzle of oil and grill the beef strips quickly with the minced garlic. Count 30 seconds.

– Salt and pepper.

– Finally, salt the fresh cucumber salad with fleur de sel then place the beef strips.

– Sprinkle with hazelnuts and enjoy immediately.

Find forty recipes as tasty as they are quick to make with the help of host Laurent Mariotte’s book: Express dishes in less than 20 minutes, ed. Solar, Collection Small dishes in balance, 8,95 €.

Thursday live

Less than ten minutes from Paris, this poolside terrace welcomes you to refined cuisine to the sound of a frenzied group. Holiday atmosphere guaranteed! Live Music evenings on Thursdays at Les Hamptons restaurant, in Rueil-Malmaison (92), reservation: 47 77 64 90.

Mmmm… Charal!

As surprising as it is practical, Charal, the beef specialist , is entering the grocery department with 11 recipes in cans and glass jars, to enjoy for an aperitif or as a complete dish. From 2,90 €, Charal.

Rosé Garcia

Quirky and funny, this organic rosé is like the actor José Garcia, who describes it himself as ” a rosé of celebration and songs, a wine of noise and friends, to enchant your palate and ruin the ears of your neighbours”. 6 x 75 cl Rosé Garcia Bio, Les Niçois, 47 €.

July 12, 2022
