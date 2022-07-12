Quick beef salad
– Wash the cucumbers and slice them.
– Mix them with the washed and chopped borage and mint leaves, yogurt and lemon juice. half a lemon.
– Mix. Pepper, but do not salt right away.
– Reserve in the refrigerator.
– Slice the meat into thin strips.
– When the griddle is hot, add a drizzle of oil and grill the beef strips quickly with the minced garlic. Count 30 seconds.
– Salt and pepper.
– Finally, salt the fresh cucumber salad with fleur de sel then place the beef strips.
– Sprinkle with hazelnuts and enjoy immediately.
