quick-beef-salad

– Wash the cucumbers and slice them.

– Mix them with the washed and chopped borage and mint leaves, yogurt and lemon juice. half a lemon.

– Mix. Pepper, but do not salt right away.

– Reserve in the refrigerator.

– Slice the meat into thin strips.

– When the griddle is hot, add a drizzle of oil and grill the beef strips quickly with the minced garlic. Count 30 seconds.

– Salt and pepper.

– Finally, salt the fresh cucumber salad with fleur de sel then place the beef strips.

– Sprinkle with hazelnuts and enjoy immediately.

Marine Boisset