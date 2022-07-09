prince-william-unleashed-in-a-nightclub,-this-frenzied-evening-to-forget-…-kate-middleton:-“i-am-free”

For several years, Kate Middleton and Prince William have been a tight-knit couple to the delight of the Windsors. In the city, the couple is at the head of a happy tribe of three children. A perfect happiness that makes you dream. But before uniting for better and for worse, the Cambridge couple separated in 2007. Marked by his parents’ stormy divorce, Prince William preferred to leave his sweetheart fearing to lose her freedom.

At the time, Prince Harry’s brother thought he was too young to get involved. Once his celibacy is recorded, the grandson of Elizabeth II would have celebrated the event in a nightclub in London with friends. At Mahiki more precisely! Standing on a table, Prince William would have shouted at all costs that he was a heart to take: “I am free! » according to the Daily Mail.

“She had always put William first…”

In the process, the main interested party would then have made the “robot dance” before encouraging his acolytes to “drink the menu”. The day after this evening, his break-up with Kate Middleton made the One of all the international media. In the midst of turmoil, the young woman preferred to take off. Instead of moping, the Duchess chained the evenings on her side with her sister Pippa. Especially in Ibiza!

“She had always put William first and she thought it was a chance to do something for herself “, confessed an insider to our colleagues. A philosophy that will prove him right. Taken aback by her indifference, Prince William ended up contacting her again to win her back. The rest you know! Three years later, the duo will formalize their engagement and a wedding with great fanfare will follow!

NB

see also: Heartbreaking news for Kate and William: cancer has struck…