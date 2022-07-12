Prime Days: household appliances: vacuum cleaners, stoves… these household essentials are at crazy prices!
In 2015, to celebrate its 20 years ago, Amazon launched “Prime Day”, a day during which subscribers could benefit from crazy reductions on a multitude of products. Since that date, the web giant has decided to keep organizing this period synonymous with promotion… which now takes place over two full days, from midnight to midnight. This year, today is Tuesday 11 July 2022 that these famous Prime Days start!
High-tech, beauty products, clothing, fashion accessories, tools, decorative items, household appliances, home products… for two days, prices are slashed on millions of products to shop in one click. If you are not yet an Amazon Prime member but still want to take advantage of the crazy promotions that are coming, know that you can now register HERE and take advantage of a free trial of 30 days.
Without further ado, here are the best offers on household appliances to shop in one click:
Bean to Bean Espresso Machine – Classic Milk Frother, Intuitive Touch Screen, Matte Black – PHILIPS – 357,139€ instead of 379,89 €
Electric Blender, Chopper, Smoothie Blender, Multifunction Blender Chopper – NUTRIBULLET – 80,109€ instead of 89,89 €
Essential Cookware 10 pieces, Frying pans, Saucepans, Hermetic lids, Spatula, Ladle, 1 handle, All heat sources except induction + oven – TEFAL INGENIO – 41,80€ instead of 99,89€
Robot Vacuum Cleaner Autonomy Silent , Connected WiFi/Alexa/App/ sold with Remote control, 3 suction modes, Programmable, Ideal for pet hair x Hard Floor Mats – LEFANT – 139,99€ instead of 199,89€
Essential Airfryer Oil-Free Fryer Rapid Air Technology, Touch Screen with Recipes – PHILIPS – 88,89€ instead of 139,80€
Floor One S3 Smart Wet/Dry Hard Floor Cleaner 3 in 1 Cordless Bagless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Powerful With Auto Cleaning LED Screen – TINECO – 357,89€ instead of 448,89€
Electric stand grill Also suitable as Electric barbecue table grill, with shelf, adjustable thermostat – SUNTEC – 99,51€ instead of 379,99€
Hand Steamer Hotplate White – PHILIPS – 31,89€ instead of 52,89€
