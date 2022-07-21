philippe-etchebest-(top-chef-objective)-changes-his-look:-the-starred-chef-reveals-the-reason-for-his-metamorphosis!

This Wednesday 18 July, M6 had organized a press conference to present the eighth season of Objective Top Chef, still in the making. A moment that gave journalists the opportunity to question Philippe Etchebest on the mustache he sported during a test (broadcast last April, editor’s note) of Top Chef carried out in his restaurant. The images had caused a lot of reaction from Internet users. “It’s funny how big it can get every time you do something. Whether it’s me or someone (else, editor’s note) known”, he commented. “I don’t think about it. I didn’t do this to get people talking about me”.

I was absolutely not ready for Philippe Etchebest’s mustache #TopChef#TopChef2022 pic.twitter.com/2VC4w4tZpq

— Bloomy (@danya_khaleesi) April 18, 20222022

But what was the reason? “It’s just that with my wife (Dominique, editor’s note), we were discussing it. She said to me: ‘Hey, it would be nice if you had a mustache.’ I replied: ‘Yes, if you want.'” And as great minds meet, his barber made a confession to him: “She m ‘ confided that she had wanted to offer it to me for a long time. I said: ‘Go ahead, let’s do the mustache!'”. And he wanted to be very clear on one point: “But it’s just for me, not for the others.”

Called to the rescue

After the catastrophic hearings on Monday 11 July 2022, M6, in an official press release addressed to the media, the channel decided to deprogram the special Married at first sight show Belgium. According to Télé-Loisirs, the Six recorded one of its worst performances of the year on Monday 13 July, with only 4.4% audience share (i.e. 778 000 spectators). The week before, an average of 1.2 million viewers watched the launch broadcast on July 4 (6.2% of PDA).

This corresponds to a discount of 55% compared to the figures for the previous four weeks. By way of comparison, they were 2.6 million in front of their post every Monday evening during the last season (13, 6% of audience share). On Monday 18 July, the program was replaced at the last minute by a rebroadcast of Cauchemar en cuisine, with Philippe Etchebest.

See also: “I lost 7 kilos in one week”: Édouard Philippe recounts his “panic fear” in a documentary!

Adam Javal-Fauconnier

2022