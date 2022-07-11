“people-who-think-they-know-better-than-me”,-joy,-johnny-hallyday's-youngest-daughter-continues-to-settle-accounts!

Like almost all teenagers of her age, Joy (13 years old), Laeticia’s youngest daughter and Johnny Hallyday is present on social networks!

Indeed, on TikTok and on Instagram, Jade Hallyday’s little sister has accumulated nearly 40 subscribers… Internet users who scrutinize the least of his actions and who unfortunately have also tends to overinterpret each of her posts!

The proof, no later than last July 2, Joy Hallyday shared a snapshot of her on her Instagram account which caused a lot of talk . A photo where the teenager could be seen sitting in a restaurant while a glass of mojito (a rum-based cocktail) was in front of her.

A publication that the latter had captioned as follows : “It’s a mocktail, so no need to blame me”. An important clarification, however, the majority of Internet users do not hadn’t taken the time to read the caption since many thought that Joy Hallyday was sipping a well-alcoholic cocktail…

Joy Hallyday rants

Tired of being the subject of false rumours, Joy Hallyday decided to express herself via a video posted on his TikTok account this Sunday 10 July 2022.

“People in my comments instantly who think they know my life better than me”, she wrote. While on the video, Joy declares in playback: “You have reached your speaking time. Shut up ! » At least, it’s said!

