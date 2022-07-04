Patrick Sébastien: his surprising crush on a singer from “The Voice”!

Although he has now been retired from television since his ousting from France Télévisions in 2019, Patrick Sébastien is not idle for all that. The former animator continues to teem with projects and also performs in shows throughout France. But with his nearly 11 years career, the interpreter of “Little foam man” has seen artists parade. And with his experience, he has sometimes put on the producer’s cap. This was particularly the case with artists such as Albert Dupontel, Nicolas Canteloup or the duo Shirley and Dino.

And he, who started out as an imitator, had an artistic crush on a talent that was revealed in “The Voice”. Sarah Schwab, who participated in season 1 of “The Voice Kids” then in 2020 to season 9 of the adult version, revealed on Youtube that the television man had decided to produce it. Almost obvious for this young woman from 25 years old who sings very well but also stands out through disturbing imitations of realism. Patrick Sébastien explained himself in a video on this choice which may surprise some. “ I fell in love with this absolutely wonderful young girl who has a crazy talent. You know me, I helped a lot of artists to start and I absolutely want to work with this girl, give her some of my experience to dress up her talent because I swear to you that she has an exceptional talent So we will work together, we will put on a show , we’re going to take time to play because it really has to be good. We’re going to try to find something original so that she can highlight all her qualities as an imitator and a singer. We’re going to work on that all summer together”, he let go.

And Patrick Sébastien has already planned to take Sarah Schwab with him for the next dates of his tour. “I will resume my tour of the greatest cabaret in the world in all the Zeniths of France from 50 November to 11 February and there I will take him with me All the imitations that it does in 5 minutes, it will be part of the show of the greatest cabaret in the world”, he assured.