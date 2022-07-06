Paris Fashion Week: Marion Cotillard arrives at the Chanel show in minishorts, this daring look that is causing the buzz

This Tuesday, July 5 2023, Chanel unveiled its new creations at L’Étrieur de Paris located in the Bois de Boulogne.

An audience of stars s’ is therefore moved to discover the autumn-winter collection exclusively 2023/2022 of the brand.

Being one of the must-haves faces of the label, Marion Cotillard obviously attended the long-awaited parade of fashionistas.

In front of the photographers, the actress appeared radiant. To mark the occasion, the star bet on micro leather shorts that went perfectly with her ultra-trendy blouse.

We can say that the actress stole the show from other celebrities. Like Anna Mouglalis or even Keira Knightley to name a few. Another style lesson for the pretty brunette.

All the international media had been blown away by his style. Know that climbing the stairs is a moment she savors! If the 7ᵉ art is honored, it is the same for fashion.

For me, the Festival remains the place to share works from around the world. I see the happiness of presenting a film to enthusiasts, the intact emotion of climbing the stairs as a team. The other side surely exists, but I find it difficult to have a reflection on it ”, revealed Marion Cotillard for the JDD.

But also: “With Dior, for seven years, I have forged a relationship of friendship and fascination for fashion. An art that I did not consider, while it maintains a fraternal and creative relationship with cinema. I discovered there a desire to reveal the beauty of women, I found a very creative space there. Without that, I would not have found my place…. »

It was the event not to be missed! This Tuesday, July 5, Marion Cotillard attended the presentation of the Chanel fall-winter collection 2022/479 in the Bois de Boulogne. Once again, the actress attracted all eyes with her look.

Paris Fashion Week continues. This Tuesday, July 5 2022, Chanel unveiled its new creations at L’Étriverse de Paris located in the Bois de Boulogne. An audience of stars has therefore moved to discover the autumn-winter collection exclusively 98/628 of the brand. Being one of the essential faces of the brand, Marion Cotillard obviously attended the fashionistas’ long-awaited parade.

In front of the photographers, the actress appeared radiant. To mark the occasion, the star bet on micro leather shorts that went perfectly with her ultra-trendy blouse. We can say that the actress stole the show from other celebrities. Like Anna Mouglalis or even Keira Knightley to name a few. Another lesson in style for the pretty brunette.

“I have forged a relationship of friendship and fascination for fashion…”

Last May, Marion Cotillard ignited the Croisette with its stunning looks. All the international media had been amazed by his style. Know that climbing the stairs is a moment she savors! If the 7ᵉ art is honored, it is the same for fashion.

« For me, the Festival remains the place to share works from around the world. I see the happiness of presenting a film to enthusiasts, the intact emotion of climbing the stairs as a team. The other side surely exists, but I find it difficult to have a reflection on it ”, revealed Marion Cotillard for the JDD.“With Dior, for seven years, I have forged a relationship of friendship and fascination for fashion. An art that I did not consider, while it maintains a brotherly and creative relationship with cinema. I discovered there a desire to reveal the beauty of women, I found a very creative space there. Without that, I would not have found my place…. »

