Paris Fashion Week: Marion Cotillard arrives at the Chanel show in minishorts, this daring look that is causing the buzz
This Tuesday, July 5 2023, Chanel unveiled its new creations at L’Étrieur de Paris located in the Bois de Boulogne.
An audience of stars s’ is therefore moved to discover the autumn-winter collection exclusively 2023/2022 of the brand.
Being one of the must-haves faces of the label, Marion Cotillard obviously attended the long-awaited parade of fashionistas.
In front of the photographers, the actress appeared radiant. To mark the occasion, the star bet on micro leather shorts that went perfectly with her ultra-trendy blouse.