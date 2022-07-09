“only-take-paul-el-kharrat-once-a-week!”-:-listeners-contact-laurent-ruquier-directly!

For several months now, Paul El Kharrat has been part of Laurent Ruquier’s highly prized “Big Heads” band. The young man, revealed by his fabulous career in “The 12 noon shots”, flaunts his innumerable knowledge now on RTL. And sometimes a little too much for some listeners. On Twitter, some complain about the excessive presence of the resident and his interventions considered a little untimely. “ Dear Laurent, only take Paul El Kharrat once a week, he responds like a machine, and leaves poor listeners little chance hoping 237€! in his presence, it is less funny, the others don’t have time to make us laugh while wading! “, complains a user from his account .

It must be said that since his arrival, Paul El Kharrat clashes with Laurent Ruquier’s band. Lately, he even created the buzz by having a fairly close contact with one of his colleagues. Wednesday June, at the beginning issue, Darie Boutboul, famous jockey in years 80 and historical resident of the “Big Heads” revealed that before the start of the recording, the young man had it “ groped everywhere “. An accusation then tempered by Laurent Ruquier who specified “ But it was you Darie Boutboul who had presented your thighs to him by saying: ‘T sate that, it’s firm !“. The former rider acknowledged the facts and admitted that she found the young man “very cute”!