olivier-minne-ousted-by-france-2:-the-host-sees-red-and-takes-a-radical-decision!

It’s finish ! After several years of good and loyal service at France 2 has decided to stop everything. May the fans of Everyone have their say be reassured, the host is not leaving the channel and will continue to host many game shows over the next few years. On the other hand, he let it be known, during an interview granted to Télé 2 Semaines, that he would never play in a comedy again. The fault of an eviction that he would have experienced a bit badly.

It must be said that despite his sympathy, the presenter has still chained bad news in recent years in addition to having been zapped from a project of the chain. Indeed, in August 2021, he announced with great sadness the deprogramming of a game much loved by viewers: Joker. “These are the last shows of this game that I was very happy to present. Thanks to my accomplice Vanessa and my faithful assistant Sébastien Chartier who, through their talent, made this show a success. more often than it seems. Thank you to those who have followed us!”, he announced with a heavy heart… always so many fans.

This eviction that does not pass!

And when he is not officiating as a presenter, it is on the boards or in the novels that Olivier Minne provides. However, it will now be impossible to find him in a role for a series of France 2 as he confided to our colleagues from Télé 2 Semaines.

“I made this decision five years ago, after yet another audition. It was for a series of France 2. The producer decided to withdraw me from the distribution”, he regretted at first before giving the reason: “by mentioning the fact that it was not good to have a TV host in the casting. I only had a few lines to play, however, we cannot say that my intervention would have damaged the reputation of the series!”. A refusal that still affects him today.

