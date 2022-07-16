olivia-ruiz:-these-“deathbeds”-that-still-upset-her!

There are candidates from the Star Academy who have chosen to be forgotten. And there are others who continue their careers, even without having won the program. Proof of this is with Olivia Ruiz. The famous “chocolate woman” continues to record songs that are still popular with fans, but not only. The artist started writing a few years ago and notably released “La Commode aux drawers de couleurs” before offering a second book to his readers: “Listen to the rain falling”. A book she was talking about on May 9 on the set of C à Vous.

” The heroines of your novels are strong women, and even if it means adapting them to the cinema, maybe that will be the case, it would have to be Almodovar” , Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine threw at her. on her set before Olivia Ruiz answered her: “Ah, it sure would be great but here we can dream. I’ve made a few foot calls to her for about twenty years” . But before seducing Almodovar, the director would have to let go of his favorite actress as she reminded him: “Penelope, we have to leave the place now!”. Will this little tackle reach the ears of the muse of the Spanish director? In any case, it has been said!”.

Olivia Ruiz will never forget her grandparents

More recently, it is not about his writing talents or in the song that the artist confided, but about his very special bond with her grandparents. In an interview granted to Gala, Olivia Ruiz spoke with emotion about these beings still very dear to her heart. .

“The transmission has never weakened between us and in both directions. The transmission was total until their deathbeds“, she still remembers very touched. And even several years after their disappearance, the ex-candidate of the Star Academy still thinks of them as evidenced by his tribute on Instagram in December 2020 for his grandfather. “I was born on July 2 1923, and nothing hurts me! Tonight we are in pain Grandpa. Every time I dance a waltz, a tango, a paso doble, or a java, as always you will guide my every step. Have a good trip Abuelo. I love you”, she wrote to him with a lot of love.

