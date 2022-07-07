“Not a wanted child”: the unexpected confidences of Frédéric Lopez on the violence within his family

It is now official, Frédéric Lopez will sign his big return to France 2 at the start of the next school year. As revealed by Le Parisien this Wednesday, July 6 2022, the host will take the place of Michel Drucker, whose program “Vivement Dimanche” will now be broadcast on France 3.

After having presented the program “Rendez-vous en terre unknown for years”, Frédéric Lopez had made the decision in 2018, to leave the program and had carefully entrusted the controls to Raphaël de Casabianca…

And if Frédéric Lopez is known for his benevolence and his philanthropy, he You should know that he had a very complicated childhood marked by violence and conflict with his father. A few years ago, the host had also confided on the subject in the columns of the magazine “We Two”.

“I was not a wanted child”

“In 2011, I had mentioned the mistreatment and humiliation suffered to convey a message. To say how much children need to be recognized and heard. It was therefore very difficult to build oneself with a father who feels so little love.” he said before adding: “I was not a wanted child. My mother gave birth to me at 16 years in the biggest secret. My father, he went back to Morocco before returning when I was two years old, to fulfill his duty. I had the face of constraint.”

-even the father of a son named Victor, to whom he is very close, Frédéric Lopez remembers the day when everything changed between him and his father, after years of conflict: “One day, between us, at 15 years, the violence went up a notch again, when a friend appeared to interrupt us, he said. If he had not intervened, I don’t know what drama would have happened.From that day on, I was never afraid of him again.”

Alienor de la Fontaine