norbert-tarayre:-exit-france,-here-is-the-famous-posh-city-where-he-has-taken-up-residence

If he went to live in the United States, Norbert Tarayre did not leave the French for all that! He will soon be making his big comeback on television after health concerns, with “The Combat of the Regions: My cooking is the best in France“.

His life as expatriate in Miami

And the chef loved touring and criss-crossing France, discovering departments like the Doubs. This is what he confides to our colleagues from Here Paris, this week. And he thanks the channel that employs him for giving him this opportunity. Jean Imbert’s best friend explains: “ last year, when I had my health concerns, because of my pneumothorax, at M6, they said to me: ‘Take the time you need to treat yourself, we’ll wait for you’. They were super cool”.

Young dad of a little Elydjah, with his wife, Abi (he also has 3 children Gayanne, Laly and Aliya born from a previous union), he took the powder escape, direction Florida. About this new life, Norbert Tarayre explains: “In Florida, I am a child of wonder. For me, buying in the United States is was a delirium. I arrived with a tourist visa and I bought my little house. That’s it, it’s the American dream. I am aware of being a privileged person”.

His corner of paradise