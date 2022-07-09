norbert-tarayre:-exit-france,-here-is-the-famous-posh-city-where-he-has-taken-up-residence

Gwendoline Le Goff \/Panoramic\/Starface If he went to live in the United States, Norbert Tarayre did not leave the French for all that! He will soon be making his big comeback on television after health concerns, with "The Combat of the Regions: My cooking is the best in France". His life as expatriate in Miami And the chef loved touring and criss-crossing France, discovering departments like the Doubs. This is what he confides to our colleagues from Here Paris, this week. And he thanks the channel that employs him for giving him this opportunity. Jean Imbert's best friend explains: " last year, when I had my health concerns, because of my pneumothorax, at M6, they said to me: 'Take the time you need to treat yourself, we'll wait for you'. They were super cool". >> See also: Norbert Tarayre: Discover his recipe for Public.fr Internet users! Young dad of a little Elydjah, with his wife, Abi (he also has 3 children Gayanne, Laly and Aliya born from a previous union), he took the powder escape, direction Florida. About this new life, Norbert Tarayre explains: "In Florida, I am a child of wonder. For me, buying in the United States is was a delirium. I arrived with a tourist visa and I bought my little house. That's it, it's the American dream. I am aware of being a privileged person".His corner of paradise In the columns of Public, he had already explained that he had found a "small" corner of paradise north of Miami Beach, of 237m2 with swimming pool and 641m2 of land. We understand his wonder better. And he is not the only Frenchman in the area, as he reveals to Here Paris. Thanks to television, he has "created a small network" and "met French people who settled in Miami and encouraged him to join them". He quotes in particular Charly Nestor from Charly and Lulu, the former skater Sarah Abitbol who launched the Me Too movement in this discipline, but also Patrick from Club Doroth\u00e9e. A dream that is possible thanks to his employer, who allows him to arrange his schedule as he pleases, to spend as much time as possible with his family. Isn't life beautiful?FA