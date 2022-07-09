nabilla:-after-makeup,-the-young-mother-embarks-on-another-surprising-field,-internet-users-flabbergasted

The life of Nabilla has been constantly stirred lately. Between the birth of her second child Leyann, the 50 million euros that the Cannes Film Festival brought her, then her robbery in a kebab in the middle of Paris, Nabilla does not know more where to turn. Especially since the one who is also at the head of a successful business around a line of make-up has embarked on a surprising new field .

On July 7, it was her husband, alias Thomas Vergara, the father of their two children Milann and Leyann, who shared a snapshot of Nabilla in recording studio. “I rap and I rock. I talk about uz*i, rap and desire. I’m a top chick, yeah. I’m the future missile. I’m a top chick yeah, a baby bomb, even a missile”, can we hear him rapping.

“No but hello Nabilla?” surely wonder his fans. If it is not known what is hidden behind this recording studio, a simple joke or a new reconversion, Nabilla definitely has the gift of knowing exactly how to talk about her.

What if she was going to use her rapping skills to clash with her brother Tarek? In an episode of “Baby Story” last May, Jeremstar’s mini-series on his YouTube channel, Camélia’s husband confided in their argument. “I’m very tough and she’s very tough. It hurts me but, what do you want, in life sometimes things happen where unfortunately you don’t have control. It’s still my sister, but I have certain convictions, she has certain ones and sometimes it’s good, when there are misunderstandings, to take some distance. Otherwise, what do we do, we continue to talk to each other in Lacking respect? If we don’t talk to each other, there’s a good reason. It’s between us, even people in our family don’t know what’s going on”, he said.

