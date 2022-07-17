“my-5-children…”:-already-a-mother-of-twins,-elodie-gossuin-publishes-an-unexpected-video-on-social-networks

At 41 years old, Elodie Gossuin is an accomplished and fulfilled woman. After winning the Miss France scarf at the beginning of the years 2000, the main interested party chained projects and appearances in the media. Versatility does not scare him. Quite the contrary! The latest news, the ex-protégé of Geneviève de Fontenay has decided to slow down to take advantage of her family. In the city, the facilitator always spins the perfect love with Bertrand Lacherie. Together, the duo had four children!

It is in the family that Elodie Gossuin recharges her batteries on a daily basis. In the columns of Gala, the ex-beauty queen opened up about her departure from the morning show of RFM. The star weighed the pros and cons for a long time before making her decision. “I took the time to think. There were more or less difficult periods. I wanted to be a little cooler, to blow ”, confessed the main interested party.

“I also want to enjoy my children…”

“There have been more complicated times for me this year physically and personally. There, I want to share my children’s breakfast, shout that I love them at the school gate. (She laughs) Afterwards, it’s true that I don’t want to stop the radio, because I adore this family, but I also want to take advantage of my children”, she added.

This week, Elodie Gossuin let it be known that she would make a jump to the Francofolies from La Rochelle. According to her Instagram publications, the young mother seems to be having a good time there with her happy tribe. This Friday 15 July 2022, she d elsewhere filmed his man who illustrated himself not without difficulty with a bicycle much too small for him. “My 5 children” , captioned the pretty blonde in her hilarious post. We let you admire!

